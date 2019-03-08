08/03/2019 12:30:00

Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Wire & Cable Company (Nasdaq:HWCC) will hold a conference call on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. C.T., to discuss Fourth Quarter 2018 results. Hosting the call will be James Pokluda, President & Chief Executive Officer and Nicol Graham, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Date: Friday, March 15, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m. C.T.

A live audio web cast of the call will be available at https://ir.houwire.com.

Live call dial-in numbers are as follow:

Toll-Free: (800) 936-7954

International: (720) 545-0048

Conference ID #9994212

Approximately two hours after the completion of the live call, a telephone replay will be available until March 22, 2019. Interested parties should use the following replay phone numbers:

Replay, Toll-Free: 855-859-2056

Replay, Toll: 404-537-3406

Conference ID #9994212

About the Company

With 43 years of experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of products in the U.S. market. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States.

Standard stock items available for immediate delivery include continuous and interlocked armor cable; instrumentation cable; medium voltage cable; high temperature wire; portable cord; power cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable; private branded products, including LifeGuard™, a low-smoke, zero-halogen cable; mechanical wire and cable and related hardware, including wire rope, lifting products and synthetic rope and slings; corrosion resistant fasteners, hose clamps, and rivets.

Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

CONTACT:

Kayla Draper

Investor Relations Coordinator & Assistant to the CEO

Direct:  713.609.2227

Fax:  713.609.2168

kdraper@houwire.com

HWC_logo-Black-1inch.jpg

HWCC
Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
