Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc., Launches New Website

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc., (OTCPINK: IGPK) has launched its new website www.igpk.org.

The new website is more informative and clearly defines the direction the Company is headed in.

Along with the new website is a shorter URL www.igpk and a new email address to reach our CEO matt@igpk.com.

As the Company waits for the licenses to be granted, the leg work is being done to get the farming started and equipment ordered for the processing plant.

Integrated has been working with its consultant to prepare the financials to be audited. The auditors have sent over an engagement letter to be executed and our legal counsel is standing to file our Registration Statement.

Wisconsin was once the hemp capital of the United States until the 1940's, based on over 1,000 license applications filed in 2019, Wisconsin is poised to regain its title.

Capitalizing on the Power of CBD

Studies have shown that CBD possesses a multitude of therapeutic benefits, including antioxidant and neuroprotective properties. One of more than 85 cannabinoids identified in marijuana and hemp, CBD is typically used for health reasons and products can be derived from industrial hemp plants or marijuana plants.

Integrated Cannabis has been reviewing other opportunities within the Cannabis sector and will begin to give further updates shortly.

Integrated Cannabis Solutions, in compliance with SEC regulations, may in the future use social media outlets like Facebook or Twitter and its own website to announce key information in compliance with Reg FD.

Details of the Company's business, finances, appointments and agreements can be found as part of the Company's continuous public disclosure on otcmarkets.com.

