Interblock wins Top Performing Electronic Table Game at EKG awards

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader, Interblock, was awarded “Top Performing Electronic Table Game” at the first annual Eilers & Krejcik Gaming (EKG) Slot Awards. Winners were determined using a data-driven approach to include proprietary game performance data as well as by surveying a panel of over 100 industry operators.

Designed to recognize excellence in game development within the casino gaming industry, the event was held at Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday February 28th, 2019. Nominated for both their ETG Roulette and ETG Baccarat, Interblock took home the win for their industry leading ETG Roulette platform.

Interblock CEO, John Connelly, said: “Awards, such as this one, which come from the leading operators within the industry help to motivate all of us at Interblock to continue our efforts in helping operators automate casino floors worldwide. On behalf of everyone at Interblock we are grateful for this recognition and look forward to next year’s EKG awards.”

Interblock offers Roulette in Dealer Assist, Automated and Video formats, which can be utilized in ETG pits, Automated Stadiums and/or Dealer Assist Stadiums or as Standalone gaming units. Interblock’s Diamond Stadiums are able to connect to external generators located on the casino floor providing players with more gaming options from a single play station.

Interblock’s best-selling product, MiniStar Roulette, provides many of the features offered by Interblock’s premium Diamond Roulette product line, but in a smaller footprint. The product delivers more than 80 results per hour and has recently added a new ball-chasing light and sound package, which is designed to elevate the player experience.

About Interblock

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384

Attachment

Jamie Garrett

Interblock Gaming

7023704303

jamie.garrett@interblockgaming.com