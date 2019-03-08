08/03/2019 02:16:08

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Amdocs Limited investors (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 23, 2019, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report alleging that Amdocs “engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth” through “opaque M&A, aggressive percentage-of-completion accounting, software cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits.” On this news, shares of Amdocs fell 12% during intraday trading on January 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Amdocs securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
07 Mar - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on ..
06 Mar - 
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors o..
28 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:16 DOX
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)
07 Mar DOX
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)
06 Mar DOX
EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Amdocs Limited
28 Feb DOX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited - DOX
28 Feb INTC
Recent Analysis Shows Intel, Gilead Sciences, Amdocs, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Hill-Rom, and Ingevity Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
26 Feb DOX
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Amdocs Limited
26 Feb DOX
Eros Now Partners With Vindicia to Further Enhance the Entertainment Experience
25 Feb DOX
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)
25 Feb DOX
Vivo Launches Samsung Galaxy eSIM-enabled Watch in Record Time with Amdocs Solution
21 Feb DOX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited - DOX

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
3
Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor
4
Platinum Equity to Acquire Spanish Seafood Provider Iberconsa From Portobello Capital
5
Phoenix Life Breaks Ground for Network of Community Clinics and Dispensing Pharmacies for the Republic of Vanuatu

Related stock quotes

Amdocs Limited - Ordinar.. 54.21 -1.0% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

03:24
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work
03:12
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
03:04
ACETO Enters into “Stalking Horse” Agreement to Sell Rising Pharmaceuticals
02:27
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
02:27
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)
02:24
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors (DPZ)
02:21
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
02:17
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Certain Officers – MHLD
02:16
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 03:40:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-08 04:40:41 - 2019-03-08 03:40:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY