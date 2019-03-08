INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nordstrom Inc. (“Nordstrom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JWN ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. On November 15, 2018, the Company announced poor same store sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders charged incorrect interest amounts. On this news, shares of Nordstrom fell sharply in value on November 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

