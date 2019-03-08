08/03/2019 02:15:14

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)

BENSALEM, Pa., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Nordstrom Inc. (“Nordstrom” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JWN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

The investigation concerns whether the Company issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. On November 15, 2018, the Company announced poor same store sales results, weakening sales growth, and that credit card holders charged incorrect interest amounts. On this news, shares of Nordstrom fell sharply in value on November 16, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Nordstrom securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

Related content
07 Mar - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on ..
05 Mar - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Gray Television..
25 Feb - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:15 JWN
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
07 Mar JWN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
05 Mar PM
Report: Developing Opportunities within Gray Television, Terex, Marriott International, Philip Morris International, Nordstrom, and Centene — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019
25 Feb JWN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
14 Feb JWN
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
11 Feb JWN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
04 Feb JWN
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
01 Feb JWN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
25 Jan JWN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nordstrom Inc. Investors (JWN)
25 Jan TRIP
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Neurocrine Biosciences, CONMED, TripAdvisor, Ryder System, Nordstrom, and Express — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
3
Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor
4
Platinum Equity to Acquire Spanish Seafood Provider Iberconsa From Portobello Capital
5
Phoenix Life Breaks Ground for Network of Community Clinics and Dispensing Pharmacies for the Republic of Vanuatu

Related stock quotes

Nordstrom Inc 44.75 0.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

03:24
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work
03:12
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
03:04
ACETO Enters into “Stalking Horse” Agreement to Sell Rising Pharmaceuticals
02:27
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
02:27
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Belden Inc. Investors (BDC)
02:24
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Domino's Pizza, Inc. Investors (DPZ)
02:21
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)
02:17
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Certain Officers – MHLD
02:16
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Amdocs Limited Investors (DOX)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 03:40:33
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-08 04:40:33 - 2019-03-08 03:40:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY