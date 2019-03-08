KALY Cannabis Patent Featured In PURA Report On Progress Toward $5 Million Sales Goal

DALLAS, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced the company’s recent advances developing a CBD extract for infusion into a beverage at a 25 mg concentration were featured in a report published yesterday by Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”). PURA yesterday reported recent progress toward the company’s $5 million 2019 sales goal . The report included an overview of KALY’s role using its patented extraction process to develop a CBD extract that will sustain suspension in a beverage at a consistent concentrate level of 25 mg. The first target beverage for the 25 mg CBD concentrate beverage is a private labeled health water for Generex Biotechnology (OTCQB: GNBT).

Kali-Extracts, Inc. (“KALY”) is a health and wellness company set to generate revenue from its patented cannabis extraction technology through overlapping go-to-market strategies. KALY is utilizing its patented cannabis extraction process to develop numerous wellness products both internally and through partnerships. Similarly, KALY is utilizing its patented cannabis extraction technology to develop pharmaceutical products internally and through partnerships.

In addition to the wellness products KALY is working on with PURA, KALY has a report soon to be published on their long-term, pilot study on the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in primates with cannabis extracts derived from Kali-Extracts patented cannabis extraction process. The primate study adds to the Kali-Extracts in vitro genomics study, previously announced, to evaluate the impact of its pharmaceutical grade cannabis extracts in combination with other therapies on COPD patients. The World Health Organization estimates 65 million people worldwide are afflicted with moderate to severe COPD and GlobalData forecasts that the COPD treatment market will reach $14.1 billion by 2025.

To learn more about the company visit https://www.kali-extracts.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and as such, may involve risks and uncertainties. These forward looking statements relate to, amongst other things, current expectation of the business environment in which the company operates, potential future performance, projections of future performance and the perceived opportunities in the market. The company's actual performance, results and achievements may differ materially from the expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors.

CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459