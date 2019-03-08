08/03/2019 18:00:00

MAKERS OF GREEN GOO LAUNCH FULL-SPECTRUM HEMP PRODUCT LINE -- GOOD GOO

Lyons, CO, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Sage Herbs, the parent company of the all-natural brand, Green Goo, is proud to announce the launch of a new, plant-based, full-spectrum hemp body care brand called Good Goo.  Derived from the same ideals that define Green Goo products – a time-honored infusion process, high-quality ingredients, and purposeful formulations – Good Goo full-spectrum hemp products are created by mindfully selecting only plant-based ingredients and slow infusing the whole plants in enriching oils.

“Green Goo and Good Goo are definitely complimentary brands, and our commitment to quality manufacturing, ingredients and processes remains the same,” said Green Goo & Goo Goo CEO/Co-Owner Jodi Scott.  “Whereas Green Goo products are perhaps more aligned with an active, on-the-go, portable lifestyle, with Good Goo we really wanted to create a product line that was more focused on restorative, balancing, reflective self-care.”

The organic, full-spectrum hemp oil used in Good Goo products undergoes several levels of testing, from soil to final product, to ensure a high standard of purity, legality, and reliable CBD content.  Good Goo uses patented methods and truly full-spectrum hemp oil that is not dependent on the use of alcohol, carbon dioxide or other solvents for extraction.  The organic CBD used in Good Goo products is grown and produced in the USA.

“Full spectrum means the sum is greater than the parts.  When you’re using the whole hemp plant, you gain the benefit of the hundreds of chemical compounds that work together to produce the utmost effectiveness,” said Green Goo & Good Goo Product Developer/Co-Owner Jen Scott.  ”Rather than using pre-made extracts, we utilize an infusion process that takes more time, but ultimately maximizes the benefits of the whole plant, resulting in products that are more highly concentrated and free of harmful chemicals.”

The introductory Good Goo product assortment, which encompasses a collection of skin salves, enriching massage & body oils and face wash, is currently available online at goodgoo.com.  A line of all-natural, aluminum- and baking soda-free, full-spectrum hemp deodorants, as well as a more fully expansive body and animal care product offering, are also coming soon.

Founded in 2008, Green Goo by Sierra Sage Herbs is a women-owned, family operated business and a certified B- Corp.  Green Goo products are made in the USA with 100% natural ingredients.  We aim to make organic products more available and more affordable, while helping to educate the world on sustainable business and healthcare practices.

 

