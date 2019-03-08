08/03/2019 17:26:46

MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:

    MXWL

    )?

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to February 4, 2019?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights? 

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (“Maxwell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: MXWL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) (NASDAQ GS: TSLA).  Under the terms of the agreement, shares of Maxwell will be exchanged for a fraction of a share of Tesla's common stock, equal to the quotient obtained by dividing $4.75 by a volume weighted average price of one share of Tesla's common stock as reported on the NASDAQ Global Select Market for the five consecutive trading days preceding the expiration of the Offer, and which is subject to a floor that has been set at 80% of a volume weighted average price of Tesla common stock calculated prior to signing.

If you own common stock of Maxwell and purchased any shares before February 4, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.  

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

, with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:                                                                                             

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

27 Feb - 
26 Feb - 
20 Feb - 
02 Mar - 
Jeg er lidt enig i at de andre har nemmere ved at hente..
02 Mar - 
Model X sat 500.000 kr ned i pris :-)
02 Mar - 
Enig, men nu prisen er sat ned til 35.000$, eller i Dan..
02 Mar
TSLA
Jeg er lidt enig i at de andre har nemmere ved at hente end tesla har ved at holde sig foran og så a..
02 Mar
TSLA
Tesla er efter min mening alt for dyr.Jeg er også ret overbevist om, at når de store traditionelle b..
17:26 TSLA
27 Feb TSLA
26 Feb TSLA
19 Feb TSLA
19 Feb TSLA
06 Feb TSLA
04 Feb TSLA
04 Feb TSLA
30 Jan TSLA
19 Jan TSLA
Related stock quotes

Tesla Inc 280.00 1.2% Stock price increasing
Maxwell Technologies Inc 4.660 0.2% Stock price increasing

18:46
18:39
18:00
17:53
17:44
17:35
17:26
