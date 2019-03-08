08/03/2019 15:30:00

Media Advisory: BRP to Present Its Fourth Quarter Results for Fiscal year 2019

VALCOURT, Quebec, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO; NASDAQ: DOOO) will hold its fourth quarter FY2019 financial results conference call on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 9 a.m. (EST). José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts on a conference call.

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Friday, March 22, at approximately 6 a.m. (EST).

For investors and analysts: 
  
Telephone514-392-0235 or

1-800-564-3880 (toll-free in North America)

Event code 4301221

Click here for international dial-in numbers

  
Webcast

Click here

to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com  

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Alumacraft, Manitou and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Elaine Arsenault

Senior Advisor, Media Relations

514.732.7092

medias@brp.com

For investor relations:

Philippe Deschenes

Financial Analyst

450.532.6462

philippe.deschenes@brp.com

