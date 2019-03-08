08/03/2019 16:57:52

Nasdaq Welcomes Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FHL) to The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FHL), an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform, rang the Nasdaq MarketSite bell in Times Square today in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO) on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Futu Holdings Limited primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. They designed a platform around an elegant user experience integrating clear and relevant market data, social collaboration and best-in-class trade execution.

Leaf Hua Li, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Futu Holdings Limited, commented, “We are extremely pleased to be listing on Nasdaq and joining the ranks of many other prominent international, U.S., and Chinese companies that have listed here before us. From the start, our mission has been to redefine traditional investing with proprietary technologies and a relentless focus on the user experience. We look forward to building on this offering and delivering value to both our users and shareholders over the long term.”

“Futu Holdings Limited launched their business on the premise that no one should be excluded from investing on the basis of prohibitive transaction costs or market inexperience,” said Nelson Griggs, President of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “They found that by delivering their vision through a purpose-built technology infrastructure, they could disrupt traditional investing conventions. We are extremely proud to welcome them to Nasdaq’s family of the world’s most innovative companies.”

