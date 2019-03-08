08/03/2019 12:31:00

London, March 8

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

77.31p  Capital only

78.49p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018, the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

346.76p  Capital only (undiluted)

346.76p  Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)

347.07p  Including current year income (undiluted)

347.07p  Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the Tender Offer of 1,036,590 ordinary shares on 03 December 2018, the Company now has 85,373,101 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 24,955,837 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

402.38p  Capital only (undiluted)

415.59p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2.        Following the buyback of 25,000 ordinary shares on 23 October 2018, the Company has 176,330,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,681,600 which are held in treasury.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

526.14p  Capital only

528.00p  Including current year income XD

526.14p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

528.00p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

166.85p  Capital only

169.00p  Including current year income

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 19th February 2019, the Company has 70,499,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 29,862,261 which are held in treasury.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

675.74c per share (US cents) - Capital only

679.73c per share (US cents) - Including current year income

515.11p per share (pence sterling) Capital only

518.16p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.         Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

192.81p  Capital only (undiluted)

194.86p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 9,000 ordinary shares on 23rd of January 2019, the Company has 24,004,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,929,264 shares in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

1398.42p  Capital only and including debt at par value

1389.92p  Capital only and including debt at fair value

1421.63p  Including current year income and debt at par value

1413.12p  Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792.  The total amount of ordinary shares 

held in treasury is 2,113,731.

3.        For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 07 March 2019 were:

174.44c  Capital only USD (cents)

132.98p  Capital only Sterling (pence)

175.16c  Including current year income USD (cents)

133.52p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.        Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.

