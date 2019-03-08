08/03/2019 12:34:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 8

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment

Trust plc at close of business on 7 March 2019 were:

77.31p Capital only

78.49p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018,

the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485

Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance

statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed

Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

Related content
07 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:34 E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Mar E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
06 Mar E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
05 Mar E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:BRCI
Total Voting Rights
01 Mar E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
28 Feb E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Feb E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)
26 Feb E:BRCI
Net Asset Value(s)

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
2
Phoenix Life Breaks Ground for Network of Community Clinics and Dispensing Pharmacies for the Republic of Vanuatu
3
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
4
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Related stock quotes

Blackrock Commodities In.. 73.60 -1.1% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

12:47
Global Indemnity Limited Reports 2018 Financial Results
12:37
Net Asset Value(s)
12:36
Net Asset Value(s)
12:34
Net Asset Value(s)
12:31
Net Asset Value(s)
12:30
Intrinsyc (TSX:ITC and OTC: ISYRF) to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
12:30
Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
12:29
New Trogarzo® Data Presented at Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections demonstrates Sustained Viral Suppression at Week 96
12:27
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 13:03:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 14:03:09 - 2019-03-08 13:03:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY