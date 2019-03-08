08/03/2019 12:36:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 8

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers

Investment Trust plc at close of business on 07 March 2019 were:

174.44c Capital only USD (cents)

132.98p Capital only Sterling (pence)

175.16c Including current year income USD (cents)

133.52p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 04th

February 2019, the Company has 240,672,801 ordinary shares in issue.

