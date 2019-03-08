08/03/2019 15:23:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 8

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 7 March 2019 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1315.52p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1305.85p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1324.70 'XD'p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1315.03 'XD'p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

