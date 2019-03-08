08/03/2019 07:50:00

New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted

as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen from the 12th March 2019. From this date,

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities.

Member:               Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

INET ID:               CITI

Admitted:              12 March 2019

 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact

Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195

Nasdaq Copenhagen

 

