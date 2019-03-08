New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG based in Frankfurt, Germany has been admitted

as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 11th March 2019. From this date,

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities.

Member: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

INET ID: CITI

Admitted: 11 March 2019

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander

or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2083 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195

Nasdaq Helsinki