New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG has been admitted as GCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 8th of March, 2019. From this date Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID is SAB2.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 20 3753 2196.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB