Nextech and Relatient Announce Partnership to Enhance Patient Experience and Practice Revenue

TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech Systems, a leading health care technology provider for specialty physician practices, today announced its new partnership with Relatient, a provider of patient engagement technology. This partnership will allow Nextech’s network of clients to utilize Relatient’s suite of products for patient-centered engagement which has a track record of reducing costs, improving the patient journey and growing revenue for all sizes of practices.

All Nextech specialties – including Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Plastic Surgery and Orthopedics – will have the ability to rely on Relatient to manage appointment communications through text, email and or voice with built-in best practices, all compliant to HIPAA and TCPA regulation. Integrating Nextech’s Practice Management with Relatient’s next-generation platform, specialty physician practices will see an increase in productivity and revenue while continuing to provide patient-centered care.

“I am thrilled to partner with Nextech to add Relatient to their marketplace of selected vendors for their customers,” said Michele Perry, CEO, Relatient. “Both companies share a passion for excellence and innovation that guarantees results for patients, physicians, and practices. Relatient looks forward to reducing no-show rates and relieving Nextech customers of manual tasks while helping patients and physicians.”

“We recognize that ophthalmologists, dermatologists, orthopedists and plastic surgeons require the latest choices in technology, and expanding our marketplace with Relatient ensures access to a sought-after platform for patient engagement to meet their evolving needs. As Nextech’s partner relationships continue to grow, we look forward to sharing ways practices can get the most from their data,” stated Mike Scarbrough, Nextech’s CEO and President.

Relatient’s Appointment Reminders, Surveys, and Demand Messaging will help Nextech customers to streamline appointment communication with their patients and to better manage the patient experience. 

About Relatient 

Relatient is a SaaS-based patient-centered engagement company that utilizes modern and mobile modalities to improve patient and provider communication. Relatient has engaged patients on behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems with more than 80 million messages in 2018. Relatient’s platform integrates with practice management and electronic health databases to drive operational efficiency, appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit www.relatient.net

About Nextech

Nextech is the complete health care technology solution for specialty providers. Since 1997, Nextech has been focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, integrated solutions that empower specialty physicians to maximize efficiency, optimize charting accuracy and increase overall practice profitability. Nextech services more than 7,000 physicians and over 50,000 office staff members in the clinical specialties of Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. Learn more atwww.nextech.com

For more information contact:

Wyn Partington

Chief Marketing Officer

(813) 425-9260

marketing@nextech.com 

