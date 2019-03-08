Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Celebrates International Women’s Day at Offices Around the World

Captain Serena Melani to be First Woman Captain to Launch Brand New Cruise Ship when Regent Seven Seas SplendorTM Sets Sail in February 2020

Company Donates to the International Women’s Forum and WIN Lab® Miami at Babson College in Honor of 2019 International Women’s Day

MIAMI, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company operating the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today rallies behind the 2019 International Women’s Day #BalanceForBetter Campaign by celebrating its women team members around the globe.

In an industry first, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the leading luxury ocean cruise line, today announced that Captain Serena Melani will helm the brand’s upcoming ship, Seven Seas SplendorTM, making her the first woman in cruise industry history to captain a new cruise ship at launch. Captain Melani joined Regent in 2010 and served in various roles before being named the Company’s first female Master Captain in 2016, leading three of the brand’s ships, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Navigator, during her tenure.

“At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings one of our key values is dedication to family and community, and nothing exemplifies this more than our support of a balanced workforce. We believe in creating and maintaining a diverse and inclusive workplace, which ultimately strengthens our business and enables us to attract and retain top talent around the globe,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “On International Women’s Day we couldn’t be more proud to announce that Captain Serena Melani will lead the industry as the first female captain to launch a new ship when we launch Seven Seas Splendor next year.”

The Company's support for women also extends to its communities. In honor of International Women's Day, a $25,000 donation has been made to Babson College's Miami WIN (Women Innovating Now) Lab®, a five-month accelerator program designed for women entrepreneurs looking to build high-growth businesses. The Company's donation will support the WIN Lab's® mission of broadening the possibilities for women entrepreneurs while giving them the network, feedback, and resources they need to scale their businesses and create social and economic impact.

Additionally, the Company has partnered with the International Women’s Forum (IWF), an invitation-only, membership organization comprised of more than 7,000 diverse and accomplished women from 33 nations on six continents. The Company will sponsor IWF’s bi-annual events as well as nominate a female leader from the Company to participate in the IWF Fellows Program, a leadership development program which aims to accelerate the careers of top-performing women through world-class leadership training and mentoring from executive women leaders.

International Women's Day, March 8, is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. Today, team members at offices around the world will be celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of the women at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. Men and women across the organization will be wearing purple in support of the 2019 International Women’s Day campaign, #BalanceForBetter, to forge a more gender-balanced workplace and world.

To learn more about the exceptional women executives at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the celebrations for International Women’s Day, follow along on Facebook @NCLHCareersCorporate and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. LinkedIn.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce eleven additional ships through 2027.

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for over 52 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 16 contemporary ships sail to nearly 300 of some of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s ship-within-a-ship concept.

Oceania Cruises is the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line’s six intimate and luxurious ships which carry only 684 or 1,250 guests offer an unrivaled vacation experience featuring the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly crafted voyages aboard designer-inspired, intimate ships call on more than 450 ports across Europe, Alaska, Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Tahiti and the South Pacific and epic 180-day Around the World Voyages.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers an unrivaled experience to luxury travelers. The cruise line’s modern four-ship fleet visits more than 450 iconic and immersive destinations around the world, and will add Seven Seas Splendor in 2020 as the fleet’s fifth ship and then grow by a sixth ship in 2023. All luxuries are included in Regent Seven Seas Cruises voyages, such as all-suite accommodations, round-trip business-class air on intercontinental flights from U.S. and Canada, the largest collection of unlimited shore excursions, unlimited internet access, highly personalized service, exquisite cuisine, fine wines and spirits, gratuities, ground transfers and one-night, pre-cruise hotel packages for guests staying in Concierge-level suites and higher. In 2018 the cruise line concluded a $125 million refurbishment program of Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager and Seven Seas Navigator to elevate the fleet’s elegance to the benchmark set by Seven Seas Explorer.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: Andrea DeMarco Christine Da Silva (305) 468-2339 (305) 436-4713 InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com Publicrelations@ncl.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a193ed6-ff7a-452c-9ec7-c508f5d3d466

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04ab490b-4445-42eb-a5ba-93732240a34b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc2ffe5d-87ea-42bd-abc4-b0739ecf3441