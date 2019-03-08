On International Women’s Day, HP Inc. Expands Social Impact Partnerships to Support Education

News highlights:

Sponsors new short film from Girl Rising, “Brave Girl Rising,” celebrating one girl’s courage to change the world

Invests in Women Deliver social action with Young Leaders to support gender equality

Hosts Black Girls CODE program at SXSW, inspiring young girls to code

Features Rising Together programs across its global campuses, affirming its focus on empowerment, leadership and equality

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP, along with key partners, is reinventing the future of women and girls everywhere by coupling powerful storytelling with education and technology. The impact of this combination is showcased in the film debuting today, “Brave Girl Rising.” The film is created by Girl Rising and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and supported by HP.

“This is a time for us to reflect on the remarkable contributions that women have made to HP and to society, while also committing to do even more,” said Dion Weisler, President and CEO, HP Inc. “We celebrate this day by providing inspiration, leadership and service to women everywhere. Diversity and inclusion is a part of our innovation strategy, is core to our values as a company, and contributes to the overall success of our business.”

Brave Girl Rising

The 20-minute short film spearheaded by Girl Rising, the nonprofit behind the global campaign for girls’ education and empowerment, was created, written and inspired by refugees. The film shares the story of Nasro, a 17-year-old refugee girl whose courageous drive to continue her education is inspired by the magical dreams of her mother and the sisterhood of her friends.

To coincide with the film’s release, Girl Rising, IRC, HP and Amplifier Foundation will launch a major campaign that includes screening toolkits, curricula, action guides and a street art initiative. Brave Girl Rising debuts today at https://girlrising.org/brave.

The Power of Technology and Education

HP creates technology to make life better for everyone, everywhere. It believes that technology is a key enabler in delivering education. In honor of International Women’s Day, HP also announces the expansion of its social impact programs to accelerate its gender equity efforts. Programs like the recent collaboration with the Clooney Foundation for Justice, UNICEF and Google.org that provides technology and training to Syrian refugees at nine Lebanese schools, is one of the many ways HP is expanding its efforts.

This partnership is only one example of how HP intends to deliver on its goal of bringing digital literacy to 100 million people by 2025 . By contributing over $20 million in training and R&D, HP has already served 14.5 million students and adult learners.

Women Deliver

Elevating the voices of women and girls is another way HP approaches its gender equity advocacy. Last year, HP and Women Deliver launched “Stories of Advocacy,” a unique partnership to support its global Young Leaders Program . This program empowers youth advocates to catalyze gender equality action for girls and women in their communities. HP provides ongoing support, as well as the technology, that drives the young leaders’ advocacy platforms forward.

At the upcoming Women Deliver conference, billed as the largest gathering in the world devoted to gender equality, HP will host breakout discussions and experiential storytelling with the Young Leaders themselves.

Nurturing the next generation of advocates and girls in STEM

HP also continues to enhance its STEM advocacy and education. For the second year in a row, HP will send a graduate cohort from Black Girls CODE to Austin during the SXSW technology festival. The HP delegation will sit on the “Future Tech Boss” panel alongside other graduates of the program to discuss career paths and their own aspirations in the tech industry.

To reach younger girls, HP is partnering with Black Girls Code on an Enrichment Workshop series that utilizes storytelling, creativity and technology to inspire coding in five and six-year-olds. HP will provide students with Rox’s Secret Code storybooks, which will serve as the basis for building and coding their own 3D, augmented reality, custom robot. Once the workshop is over, the students will be able to continue the coding adventure via picture books and an app.

Advocating for employees

Internally, HP is structuring a monthlong celebration around International Women’s Day. The company is debuting the “Rising Together” Speaker Series, offering employees a lineup of HP senior leaders who will share their insights on topics including male allies, personal growth, advocacy and how to grow one’s career.

The series is just one example of how HP continues to increase the number of women in its workforce and in positions of leadership. Women now represent 30% of HP’s senior leaders and comprise 36% of HP’s workforce worldwide. Additionally, HP has the most diverse Board of Directors of any Fortune 100 technology company in the US (54% total minorities, 45% women, 27% underrepresented minorities).

HP has a bold vision for what the future can look like, and it has a lot more women and underrepresented groups contributing to the health and success of our business.

