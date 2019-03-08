Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-03-08 13:27 CET --
The Government Securities auction will be held on March 18, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:
Type of security
Lithuanian Government Bond
ISIN code
LT0000630063
Volume of issue
Is set during auction
Currency of issue
EUR
Nominal value, EUR
100
Maturity, in days
1096
Payment date
2019-03-20
Redemption date
2022-03-20
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted by one auction participant, EUR *
500 000
The cut-off yield, %
Is not announced
Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %)
is set during auction
Number of coupons per year
1
Coupon payment dates
2020-03-20;
2021-03-20;
2022-03-20.
A competitive orderbook
LTGCB00022C
A non-competitive orderbook
LTGNB00022C
* - except where the participant submits an order from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania.
The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.
Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com