08/03/2019 12:27:43

Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-03-08 13:27 CET --

The Government Securities auction will be held on March 18, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

 

Type of security

Lithuanian Government Bond

ISIN code

LT0000630063

Volume of issue

Is set during auction

Currency of issue

EUR

Nominal value, EUR

100

Maturity, in days

1096

Payment date

2019-03-20

Redemption date

2022-03-20

The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted  by one auction participant, EUR *

500 000

The cut-off yield, %

Is not announced

Coupon rate (annual interest rate, %)

is set during auction

Number of coupons per year

1

Coupon payment dates

2020-03-20;

2021-03-20;

2022-03-20.

A competitive orderbook

LTGCB00022C

A non-competitive orderbook

LTGNB00022C

* - except where the participant submits an order from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania.

 

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

 

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
00:27
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
27
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
2
Phoenix Life Breaks Ground for Network of Community Clinics and Dispensing Pharmacies for the Republic of Vanuatu
3
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
4
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work
5
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)

Latest news

12:47
Global Indemnity Limited Reports 2018 Financial Results
12:37
Net Asset Value(s)
12:36
Net Asset Value(s)
12:34
Net Asset Value(s)
12:31
Net Asset Value(s)
12:30
Intrinsyc (TSX:ITC and OTC: ISYRF) to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results
12:30
Houston Wire & Cable Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
12:29
New Trogarzo® Data Presented at Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections demonstrates Sustained Viral Suppression at Week 96
12:27
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 13:03:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 14:03:35 - 2019-03-08 13:03:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY