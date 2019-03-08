08/03/2019 19:50:46

Sanofi: Filing of the 2018 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report

 

Press Release

  Source: Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN) (NASDAQ: SNY)

 

Filing of the 2018 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report

PARIS, France - March 8, 2019 - Sanofi announces today the filing of its Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its "Document de Référence" containing its Annual Financial Report with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

These documents are available on the company's website: https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-and-csr-reports.

In addition, the Form 20-F is available on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and the "Document de Référence" is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). A hard copy of these documents, each of which contains our complete audited financial statements, may be received free of charge, upon request.

 

About Sanofi

 

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. We are a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. We prevent illness with vaccines, provide innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. We stand by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

 

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

 

Sanofi, Empowering Life

 

Media Relations Contact

Quentin Vivant

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46

mr@sanofi.com

Investor Relations Contact

George Grofik

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45

ir@sanofi.com

 

 

Attachment

Related content
06:02 - 
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (..
01 Mar - 
Sanofi: CHMP recommends approval of Dupixent® (dupiluma..
01 Mar - 
Sanofi : CHMP recommends ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) fo..
Related debate
15:21 - 
Jeg opdaterer lige Sanofitrenden, da den er ved at n&ar..
13:08 - 
Sanofi ( FR ) 8.Marts 2019   Så er der g&ari..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
15:21
E:SAN
Jeg opdaterer lige Sanofitrenden, da den er ved at nå normale PP niveauer og en markant toplinje i n..
1
13:08
E:SAN
Sanofi ( FR ) 8.Marts 2019   Så er der gået tæt på 1 år siden jeg købte Sanofi til 65,65€ og aktien ..
1

Regulatory news

19:50 E:SAN
Sanofi: Filing of the 2018 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report
06:02 E:SAN
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
01 Mar E:SAN
Sanofi: CHMP recommends approval of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for asthma indication
01 Mar E:SAN
Sanofi : CHMP recommends ZynquistaTM (sotagliflozin) for the treatment of adults with type 1 diabetes
25 Feb E:SAN
Sanofi: Positive results presented from two Phase 3 trials of Dupixent® (dupilumab) in severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
12 Feb E:SAN
Sanofi appoints Ameet Nathwani Chief Digital Officer
07 Feb E:SAN
Sanofi delivers 2018 business EPS growth of 5.1% at CER
06 Feb E:SAN
Sanofi's Board of Directors notes the resignation of Christian Mulliez and co-opts Christophe Babule as Director
06 Feb E:SAN
Sanofi: FDA approves Cablivi® (caplacizumab-yhdp), the first Nanobody®-based medicine, for adults with acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP)
05 Feb E:SAN
Sanofi : Isatuximab Phase 3 trial meets primary endpoint of prolonging progression free survival in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

Related stock quotes

Sanofi 76.78 0.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

20:19
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. - FDA Lifts Import Alert on AquAdvantage Salmon
20:06
ENTOUCH Promotes Linda Dres to Chief Financial Officer
20:05
Byzen Digital Inc. Appoints Anthony Rose as Head of New UK Division, Startup Outreach
20:05
Prolacta Bioscience® to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13, 2019
19:54
STWC Holdings establishes packaging division
19:50
Sanofi: Filing of the 2018 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report
19:48
LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
19:20
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 27, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 20:37:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-08 21:37:44 - 2019-03-08 20:37:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY