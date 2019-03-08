08/03/2019 21:30:00

School Specialty Sets Date to Announce Its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results

GREENVILLE, Wis., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB:SCOO) (“School Specialty”, “SSI” or “the Company”), a leading distributor of supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources to the education, healthcare and other marketplaces, today announced that it will be reporting its financial results for its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and year ended December 29, 2018, after the market close on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The Company will be hosting a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern to discuss its results and outlook. Speaking from management will be Michael C. Buenzow, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan M. Bohr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and Kevin L. Baehler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. 

Conference Call Information:

  • Toll-free number: 844-882-7832 / International number: 574-990-9706 / Conference ID: 7689336

Interested parties can also participate on the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of School Specialty’s website at https://investors.schoolspecialty.com. For those who are unable to participate on the live conference call and webcast, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

Replay Information:

  • Replay number: 855-859-2056 / International replay number: 404-537-3406 / Conference ID: 7689336

About School Specialty, Inc.

School Specialty designs, develops and delivers the broadest assortment of innovative and proprietary products, programs and services to the education marketplace, including essential classroom supplies, furniture, educational technology, supplemental learning resources, science-based curriculum, and evidence-based safety training and security. The Company applies its unmatched team of subject-matter experts and customized planning, development and project management tools to deliver this assortment as the 21st Century Safe School™, a concept built around best-practice school environments that support the social, emotional, mental, and physical safety of children – improving both their learning outcomes and school district performance. School Specialty serves the U.S. and Canada through a comprehensive network of distribution centers powered by a multi-channel approach. For more information, visit https://corporate.schoolspecialty.com/ or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. Find ideas, resources and inspiration by visiting our blog: https://blog.schoolspecialty.com/.

Company Contacts     

Ryan Bohr

Ryan.Bohr@schoolspecialty.com

920-882-5868

Kevin Baehler            

Kevin.Baehler@schoolspecialty.com  

Tel: 920-882-5882              

Investor and Media Relations Contact

Effie Veres – FTI Consulting

Effie.Veres@fticonsulting.com

Tel: 212-850-5600

