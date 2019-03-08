SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY-WRCDF

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: WCAGY; WRCDF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Wirecard and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at the Company was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions. The article cited “[a]n internal presentation [that] described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard,” relating to “transactions [that] were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.” Following this news, Wirecard’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT: Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com