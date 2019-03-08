08/03/2019 01:24:02

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY-WRCDF

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS:  WCAGY; WRCDF).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Wirecard and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 30, 2019, The Financial Times reported that a senior executive at the Company was suspected of using forged contracts in connection with several suspicious transactions.  The article cited “[a]n internal presentation [that] described potentially fraudulent money flows at Wirecard,” relating to “transactions [that] were ordered by Edo Kurniawan, who is responsible for the payment group’s accounting in the Asia-Pacific region.”  Following this news, Wirecard’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
05 Mar
 
Fjernelsen af diverse trolls er et fint - og længe ønsket - initiativ. Så vidt jeg kan konstatere, e..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
06 Mar
 
vi er jo nogle der hverken er på fb qwitter twitter insta, og hvad det ellers hedder - og heller ikk..
13

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Global Molecular diagnostics Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% during 2018-2024
2
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors (NYSE: MWA)
3
Viomi Technology, in Partnership with IDC, Issues Consumer IoT Outlook 2025 White Paper
4
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
5
Silicon Motion Announces Sale of FCI to Dialog Semiconductor

Latest news

01:44
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AT&T Inc. - T
01:43
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Bristow Group, Inc. – BRS
01:28
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Avon Products, Inc. – AVP
01:24
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY-WRCDF
01:22
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mattel, Inc. (MAT) and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
01:20
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. f/k/a Silver Run Acquisition Corporation - SRUN - AMR
01:17
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. - RVLT

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 02:05:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-08 03:05:58 - 2019-03-08 02:05:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY