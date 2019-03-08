STWC Holdings establishes packaging division

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: STWC) has expanded its repertoire of services designed to assist clients in the development of their own cannabis-related businesses

The nation’s foremost expert on consultation in the legal marijuana industry now offers product packaging for STWC clients, along with supplies, vaporizers, accessories and labeling solutions. The expansion comes on the heels of a recent acquisition in which STWC Holdings began offering its clients solutions in graphic design and other marketing components.

The STWC packaging division will operate out of the main STWC offices in Lakewood, Colo., under the Strainwise ® brand name, and the company will offer advice on the most cost-effective, innovative, customizable and compliant packaging options for clients.

“All of STWC’s activities focus on our clients’ most likely path to a thriving and legally compliant business,” said Erin Phillips, chief executive officer of STWC Holdings. “We are experts on the navigation of regulatory issues because we were on this industry’s ground floor from the very start of legalized marijuana. But we ensure that we are available to provide consultation on all the most challenging issues for people who want to participate in the industry.”

Strainwise Packaging will eliminate the need for clients to work with multiple vendors and reduce some of the complexities that too often prompt entrepreneurs to abandon their efforts. The division will serve all aspects of the regulated cannabis industry, including medical marijuana, recreational marijuana and CBD products.

“By establishing the Strainwise Packaging Division, we can ensure that our design initiatives are translated into tangible product offerings that help our clients stand out in this competitive industry,” Phillips said. “This value proposition allows our clients to receive best-in-class service, while allowing Strainwise to benefit from the newly developed in-house business unit.”

About STWC Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colo., STWC Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: STWC) is a complete ecosystem of entities and services that support the burgeoning cannabis industry. From capital, strategic partnership, and seed-to-sale consulting to design, marketing and advertising services, we are highly diversified within the industry. We are a team of highly capable industry veterans that creates value for our partners by providing access to our comprehensive suite of assets. We develop made-to-order solutions to address the range of challenges that cannabis entrepreneurs and businesses face. ­­We believe in the value of cannabis, and we’re laying the foundation for its future. For more information: 303-736-2442.

Media contact: Steve Caulk, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com , 303-410-4971

STWC Holdings, Inc.

Investors@strainwise.com

303-736-2442