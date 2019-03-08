08/03/2019 21:27:23

Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced the dates for its first quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its first quarter operating results on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after markets close.  A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. ET. 

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com.  

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13688595

The replay will be accessible through May 9, 2019.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) is a REIT that currently owns and operates or has an interest in a portfolio of 371 communities comprising over 128,000 developed sites as of December 31, 2018.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com

Related content
06 Mar - 
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Divid..
20 Feb - 
Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Resul..
19 Feb - 
Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Incr..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:27 SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
06 Mar SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Dividends
20 Feb SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results and 2019 Guidance
19 Feb SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Announces Distribution Increase
11 Feb NWS
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSX, Apple Hospitality REIT, Sun Communities, News Corporation, Hub Group, and StoneMor Partners — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
17 Jan SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions
30 Nov SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
27 Nov SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividends
07 Nov SUI
Sun Communities, Inc. Makes Strategic Investment in Ingenia Communities, a Leading Owner and Operator of Manufactured Housing and Recreational Vehicle Communities in Australia
30 Oct MAT
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Town Sports International, Stanley Black & Decker, Newpark Resources, Mattel, Carlisle Companies, and Sun Communities — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Bloomberg, Duperreault to discuss Bermuda-US business synergies at BDA industry forum in New York City

Related stock quotes

Sun Communities, Inc. 115.98 0.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

21:39
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)
21:30
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
21:30
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Proposal
21:30
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Names New Chair of its Board of Directors
21:30
School Specialty Sets Date to Announce Its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
21:28
Middlesex Water Company Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results
21:27
Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 22:07:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-08 23:07:42 - 2019-03-08 22:07:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY