TerrAvion and FarmLogs Partnership Provides Farmers Access to Low-Cost High-Resolution Aerial Images

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TerrAvion announces today a new partnership with FarmLogs, an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based farm management software provider. The partnership will allow FarmLogs customers to add high-resolution aerial imagery to their FarmLogs account. With the TerrAvion aerial imagery addition, growers can prioritize their scouting, identify field anomalies and fix problems before they impact yield.

“Farmers are the backbone of our country and to be able to do a good job farming, they need good data”, says Robert Morris, CEO, and Founder of TerrAvion, Inc. “We are excited that FarmLogs realized from the start the importance of growers and works with farmers directly to maximize their profit.  FarmLogs has enabled their growers to have an independent precision ag program through the addition of TerrAvion’s low-cost high-resolution imagery in their direct-to-grower solution.”

“TerrAvion has given us a whole new range of capabilities in remote sensing that allows us to enhance our position as the leading direct to grower remote sensing provider,”  said Jesse Vollmar, CEO of FarmLogs.

FarmLogs is a farm data management platform that allows growers to monitor field conditions, plan and manage crop production, and market their grain. FarmLogs will be offering TerrAvion high-resolution imagery as Premium Aerial Imagery that can be added to any FarmLogs subscription plan through the FarmLogs web app.

FarmLogs Premium Aerial Imagery offers:

  • TerrAvion’s crystal clear, multi-layered images

  • 13-15 flight cycles throughout the growing season

  • Image layers include true color, color infrared, thermal, and NVDI images

About TerrAvion: TerrAvion helps farms take a high­tech approach to improve yield and revenue, with the largest cloud­based aerial imaging and data analytics service for agriculture. TerrAvion provides growers from small family farms to the largest agribusinesses with current images and data that accurately detail the conditions of every acre, helping identify problems early before they impact yield. Founded in 2013, TerrAvion's investors include Merus Capital, Initialized Capital, 10x Group and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.terravion.com or follow @TerrAvion.

About FarmLogs: FarmLogs is an independent provider of technology solutions for U.S. row crop farms. On a mission to create a more efficient and predictable future for farming, FarmLogs helps over one in five U.S. farms use technology and data to grow and sell row crops more profitably. The company’s powerful, yet simple-to-use digital marketing platform allows growers to visualize their farm’s financial position in real time to make informed marketing decisions that contribute to their bottom line. FarmLogs is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and was founded in 2011 by Jesse Vollmar and Brad Koch. To learn more, visit FarmLogs.com.

