08/03/2019 17:00:00

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Upcoming Deadline: April 25, 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit against The Kraft Heinz Company (“Kraft” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KHC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kraft securities between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are encouraged to learn more about this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/khc.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kraft’s internal controls, specifically with respect to its procurement area, were inadequate; (2) Kraft would be forced to write down a significant amount of goodwill and certain intangible assets in its Kraft natural cheese business, its Oscar Mayer cold cuts business, and its Canada retail business due to supply chain issues; (3) Kraft failed to advise investors of the foregoing issues; and (4) as a result, Kraft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 21. 2019, Kraft announced discouraging quarterly results, including a $15 billion charge related to the value of its marquee Kraft and Oscar Mayer trademarks, and said cut its dividend from 63 cents per share to 40 cents per share. The company’s chief financial officer said he expected Kraft to "take a step backwards in 2019."  Kraft also revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its accounting practices. Following these announcements, Kraft stock dropped significantly.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you are a Kraft shareholder and wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site:  www.bgandg.com/khc. You may also contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. You have until April 25, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg

Related content
02:03 - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Clai..
07 Mar - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
07 Mar - 
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith R..
Related debate
03 Mar - 
God video, tak for den ;)
03 Mar - 
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2019/02/25/buffett-on-what-h..
03 Mar - 
Buffet venter nok til den er på operationsbordet:..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
02 Mar
KHC
  Skal man købe Kraft Heinz, her efter den store nedjustering?   Jeg er godt nok i tvivl, men har kø..
6
02 Mar
KHC
Har selv overvejet kraftigt, men har så tjekket deres gæld og aktiveret goodwill og immaterielle ret..
4
02 Mar
KHC
Warrae Buffett citater:   1. -"Det er lettere at købe en fantastisk virksomhed for en god pris end e..
2
03 Mar
KHC
Enig, det er mere Nethandler og andre store salgssteder, der styrer (som PBM styrer medicin) hvilke ..
1
03 Mar
KHC
Ja, ketchup-effekten får en helt ny betydning med den buffett ;)
1

Regulatory news

17:00 KHC
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Upcoming Deadline: April 25, 2019
02:03 KHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC
07 Mar MU
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MU, SVXY, KHC and AMRN
07 Mar KHC
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
06 Mar KAR
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on KAR Auction Services, Spectrum Brands, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, The Kraft Heinz, comScore, and Retrophin — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
05 Mar CVS
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TAP, KHC and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04 Mar KHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: AVEO KHC STMP SYNH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
04 Mar KHC
Online Grocer Farmstead Partners with the Kraft Heinz Company for Direct-to-Consumer Last-Mile Expansion
03 Mar CAG
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Activision, Health Insurance, Conagra, and Kraft Heinz and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01 Mar KHC
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company – KHC

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Successful Treatment of “London Patient” Underscores Clinical Potential of Enochian Biosciences’ Gene Modified Cellular Therapy for HIV
3
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

Related stock quotes

The Kraft Heinz Company 31,91 0.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

17:16
BNP Paribas and Bank of the West Celebrate International Women’s Day With UN Women’s ‘HeForShe’ Movement at the BNP Paribas Open
17:15
Holding(s) in Company
17:07
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 47/19
17:01
Marcus Hiles on the Wine Industry - A New Type of Disruption
17:00
The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Upcoming Deadline: April 25, 2019
17:00
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Lead Deadline: April 26, 2019
17:00
(DPLO) Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action & Deadline: April 25, 2019
17:00
Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action and Deadline: April 29, 2019
17:00
(AVEO) AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Action and Final Deadline: April 26, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 17:37:50
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 18:37:50 - 2019-03-08 17:37:50 - 1000 - Website: OKAY