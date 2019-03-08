08/03/2019 17:35:00

Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 8

Transaction in Own Shares

8 March 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 8 March 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBp)

Lowest price paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue
8 March 20191,319,4072,355.002,309.002,327.03LSE
8 March 2019665,6752,350.002,309.002,321.63BATS (BXE)
8 March 2019297,7772,354.502,309.002,327.21Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/833048/08032019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Related content
07 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
05 Mar - 
Transaction in Own Shares
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:35 E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
05 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
04 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
04 Mar E:RDSA
Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Mar E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Mar E:RDSA
OPL 245 – RDS plc informed of DPP preparing to prosecute
28 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
28 Feb E:RDSA
Voting Rights and Capital

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
4
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
5
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

Related stock quotes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC 'A.. 2,326.50 -1.5% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

18:46
Issue of Equity
18:39
Transaction in Own Shares
18:00
MAKERS OF GREEN GOO LAUNCH FULL-SPECTRUM HEMP PRODUCT LINE -- GOOD GOO
17:53
KALY Cannabis Patent Featured In PURA Report On Progress Toward $5 Million Sales Goal
17:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages JWN Investors to Contact the Firm
17:35
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 19:07:43
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-08 20:07:43 - 2019-03-08 19:07:43 - 1000 - Website: OKAY