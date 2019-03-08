08/03/2019 07:00:00

Transactions in Closed Period

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Transactions in Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, March 7

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (“the Company”)

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Transactions in a closed period

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its half-yearly results for the period ended 31 January 2019 commences today and is anticipated to end no sooner than 12 April 2019.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837846

8 March 2019

Fidelity Asian Values PL.. 419.00 -1.2% Stock price decreasing

