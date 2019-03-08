08/03/2019 14:00:00

TriBuild, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Radar Construction Software, a SaaS Construction Management Solutions Provider

Broomfield, CO. / San Diego, CA, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriBuild, Inc., a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the construction industry, today announced the acquisition of RADAR Construction Software, a provider of cloud-based construction management software (“RADAR”).

 

RADAR’s integrated project management applications enable trade contractors to work more efficiently, facilitating key functions including preparing bid and request for information submissions, change order processing, contract management, equipment tracking, scheduling and deadline monitoring.  Fully hosted and secured, critical project information is centralized and accessible by users from any location.  These cloud-based solutions are highly scalable and effective for smaller, single location contracts to larger, multi-location organizations.

 

“We see RADAR as a highly-attractive addition to TriBuild’s SaaS solutions designed to improve work flows and productivity for specialty trade contractors,” said Pat Bohle, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TriBuild.  “Natalie and the rest of the RADAR team bring longstanding relationships and expertise in the technology and construction industries and will be complementary to TriBuild’s existing capabilities,” added Mr. Bohle.

 

“We’re excited to join the very capable team at TriBuild,” said Natalie Abshier, President and Chief Executive Officer of RADAR Construction Software.  Ms. Abshier further stated “RADAR’s software has evolved significantly since our first project management system, ConstructJob, as we combined the latest advancements in technology with our many years of experience in the specialty contractor trades.  I am excited to fulfill my vision for a comprehensive construction project management solution in cooperation with the TriBuild team.”

About Radar Construction Software

Mead, Colorado based Radar Construction Software is an experienced team of construction industry and software experts whose mission is to provide practical, sensibly priced construction management software for building trade contractors from small drywall contractors through to large MEP contractors with multiple locations, delivering efficiencies by centralizing and standardizing project information to improve profitability.

https://www.radarpm.com

About TriBuild, Inc.

TriBuild, Inc. is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the construction industry.  TriBuild’s solutions are designed to help specialty trade contractors meet the growing demand for construction services by empowering them with new technologies and work flows that increase accuracy, boost productivity and optimize profitability.

