08/03/2019 19:20:33

UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 27, 2019

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2019 second quarter results on March 27, 2019 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2019 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed. 

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at https://investors.unifirst.com.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 250 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Contact:Shane O’Connor
 Chief Financial Officer
 978-658-8888
 

Shane_OConnor@unifirst.com 

 

UniFirstLogo.jpg

Related content
26 Feb - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Molson Coors Br..
08 Jan - 
UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
03 Jan - 
UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quar..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:20 UNF
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 27, 2019
26 Feb RL
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Molson Coors Brewing, Ralph Lauren, Stratasys, Adtalem Global Education, Unifirst, and Natural Health Trends — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
08 Jan UNF
UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
03 Jan UNF
UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Board of Directors Authorizes $100.0 Million Share Repurchase Program
12 Dec UNF
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce First Quarter Results on January 3, 2019
30 Nov JNJ
Report: Developing Opportunities within Unifirst, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Albemarle, Tableau Software, Huami, and Johnson & Johnson — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
22 Oct UNF
UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends
22 Oct LGND
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Ligand Pharmaceuticals, AptarGroup, Unifirst, Universal, AutoZone, and Churchill Downs — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
17 Oct UNF
UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2018
25 Sep UNF
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on October 17, 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

Related stock quotes

Unifirst Corporation 135.31 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

20:19
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. - FDA Lifts Import Alert on AquAdvantage Salmon
20:06
ENTOUCH Promotes Linda Dres to Chief Financial Officer
20:05
Byzen Digital Inc. Appoints Anthony Rose as Head of New UK Division, Startup Outreach
20:05
Prolacta Bioscience® to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13, 2019
19:54
STWC Holdings establishes packaging division
19:50
Sanofi: Filing of the 2018 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report
19:48
LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
19:33
3/8/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend
19:20
UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 27, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 20:38:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 21:38:10 - 2019-03-08 20:38:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY