UniFirst Corporation Plans to Announce Second Quarter Results on March 27, 2019

WILMINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) will report its Fiscal 2019 second quarter results on March 27, 2019 before the market opens. The Company will also hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 27, 2019 to discuss its quarterly financial results, business highlights and outlook. In addition, the Company may answer one or more questions concerning business and financial developments and trends, the Company’s view on earnings forecasts and other business and financial matters affecting the Company, some of the responses to which may contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

A simultaneous live webcast of the call and replay will be available over the Internet at https://investors.unifirst.com.

