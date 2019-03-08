08/03/2019 21:30:00

Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Names New Chair of its Board of Directors

FOREST CITY, Iowa, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that on March 8, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on April 17, 2019, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2019.

The Company also today announced that David W. Miles has been appointed Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors, effective June 16, 2019. Mr. Miles, who was elected by the independent directors of the Company’s Board, has been a Director since December 2015, and currently serves as Chair of the Board’s Finance Committee.

“During his time as a Director and as Chair of the Finance Committee, Dave has consistently demonstrated strategic insight and engaged leadership. The Board has valued these traits, as well as his financial expertise. We are pleased to have him serve in this new role and lead the Board during the exciting years to come for Winnebago Industries,” said Michael Happe, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Miles will take over from Robert M. Chiusano, who has served as a Director since October 2008. Mr. Chiusano will remain on the Board as a Director.

“Bob has been a tremendous asset to the Company, through his service as a Director and Chair over a period of great transformation for Winnebago. We have all benefitted from his passion for our business, along with his business acumen and significant operating experience,” commented Mr. Happe. “We sincerely appreciate the many notable contributions under his leadership, including the assimilation of myself as CEO and several new Directors on the Board. The Company has created a strong strategic vision during Bob’s tenure as Chair. We look forward to his assistance with the Chair transition, as well as his continued service on the Board.”

About Winnebago

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit https://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Sam Jefson - Public Relations Specialist - 641-585-6803 - sjefson@wgo.net

IR Contact: Steve Stuber - Investor Relations - 952-828-8461 - srstuber@wgo.net

winnlogo.jpg

Related content
04 Feb - 
Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing ..
23 Jan - 
New Research Coverage Highlights Entegris, Lincoln Elec..
19 Dec - 
Winnebago Industries Announces Record First Quarter Fis..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:30 WGO
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Names New Chair of its Board of Directors
04 Feb WGO
Winnebago Industries Announces Strategic Manufacturing Transition for Diesel Motorhome Business
23 Jan WRE
New Research Coverage Highlights Entegris, Lincoln Electric, Caseys General Stores, Winnebago Industries, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, and Vitamin Shoppe — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019
19 Dec WGO
Winnebago Industries Announces Record First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
18 Dec WGO
Winnebago Industries to Withdraw Chicago Stock Exchange Listing
12 Dec WGO
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share
05 Dec WGO
Winnebago Industries' First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results Announcement to Be Made on December 19, 2018
24 Oct TWO
Research Report Identifies Winnebago Industries, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Tetra Tech, Two Harbors Investments, Windstream, and Vishay Precision Group with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
17 Oct WGO
Winnebago Industries Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results
03 Oct WGO
Winnebago Industries' Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to Be Made on October 17, 2018

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
3
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Bloomberg, Duperreault to discuss Bermuda-US business synergies at BDA industry forum in New York City

Related stock quotes

Winnebago Industries Inc 31.62 1.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

21:52
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors
21:39
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE)
21:33
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)
21:30
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD)
21:30
Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing Dividend Proposal
21:30
Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share; Names New Chair of its Board of Directors
21:30
School Specialty Sets Date to Announce Its Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
21:28
Middlesex Water Company Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 March 2019 22:07:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-08 23:07:38 - 2019-03-08 22:07:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY