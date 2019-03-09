Centenera Signs Amended Option Agreements for Tres Cerros Gold and Silver Properties Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Withdraws from El Penon Option Agreement

Cancels Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centenera Mining Corporation (“Centenera” or the “Company”) - (TSXV: CT, OTCQB: CTMIF) announces that pursuant to previous news releases dated September 5, 2018 (NR18-11) and February 11, 2019 (NR19-01), the Company has signed amending agreements to three previously executed option agreements (the “Option Agreements”) whereby, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, Centenera will be granted the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in eight precious metals properties (the “Properties”) from an arm’s length party, Tres Cerros Exploraciones S.R.L (“Tres Cerros”).

The Properties are all located within the highly prospective Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, and together comprise more than 30,000 hectares. Under the terms of the Option Agreements, Centenera will be granted an exclusive option (the “Option”) to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties by way of staged cash and common share payments, subject to a net smelter returns (“NSR”) royalty in favour of Tres Cerros.

Details of Option Agreements

The Option Agreements provide that, subject to certain conditions, including TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) acceptance, Centenera will be granted the Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties, subject to a NSR royalty in favour of Tres Cerros. The three Option Agreements relate to the property groups set out below (“Property Groups”) as follows:

Property Group Properties Property Group #1 Cerro Bayo & La Flora Properties Property Group #2 Aylen, Aylen Oeste & Pedro Properties Property Group #3 Fiorentina, Fiorentina Norte & Aguila Mora Properties

The Option is structured as a two-stage option, whereby Centenera can earn an initial 80% interest (the “First Option”), followed by the remaining 20% interest (the “Second Option”), subject to certain royalty conditions.

During the Option period, Centenera will be responsible for maintaining the exploration concessions and permits comprising the Properties in good standing, and paying all fees and assessments, and taking such other steps required to do so. There will be no other work commitments, and any work carried out on the Properties will be at the sole discretion of Centenera.

As part of the earn-in commitment for each Property Group, Centenera will be required to deliver to Tres Cerros a single technical report in accordance with NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), with the subject property being the more advanced of the Properties in each of the Property Groups.

The earn-in terms for the First Option (for each of the Property Groups) will be as follows under the amended option terms (all dollar amounts are US Dollars):

Property Group #1; Cerro Bayo & La Flora Properties

Date Cash Payments Centenera Shares Cumulative Earned Interest 5 business days from conditional TSX-V acceptance (the “Effective Date”) $12,500 -- -- First anniversary of the Effective Date $25,000 350,000 -- Second anniversary of the Effective Date $50,000 450,000 -- Third anniversary of the Effective Date $75,000 550,000 35% Fourth anniversary of the Effective Date $100,000 950,000 51% Fifth anniversary of the Effective Date $200,000 1,300,000 71% Sixth anniversary of the Effective Date $500,000 1,800,000 80% TOTAL: $ 962,500 5,400,000 --

Property Group #2

; Aylen, Aylen Oeste & Pedro Properties

Date Cash Payments Centenera Shares Cumulative Earned Interest 5 business days from conditional TSX-V acceptance (the “Effective Date”) $12,500 -- -- First anniversary of the Effective Date $25,000 350,000 -- Second anniversary of the Effective Date $50,000 450,000 -- Third anniversary of the Effective Date $75,000 550,000 35% Fourth anniversary of the Effective Date $100,000 950,000 51% Fifth anniversary of the Effective Date $200,000 1,300,000 71% Sixth anniversary of the Effective Date $500,000 1,700,000 80% TOTAL: $ 962,500 5,300,000 --

Property Group #3

; Fiorentina, Fiorentina Norte & Aguila Mora Properties

Date Cash Payments Centenera Shares Cumulative Earned Interest 5 business days from conditional TSX-V acceptance (the “Effective Date”) $12,500 -- -- First anniversary of the Effective Date $25,000 350,000 -- Second anniversary of the Effective Date $50,000 450,000 -- Third anniversary of the Effective Date $75,000 550,000 35% Fourth anniversary of the Effective Date $100,000 950,000 51% Fifth anniversary of the Effective Date $200,000 1,300,000 71% Sixth anniversary of the Effective Date $500,000 1,700,000 80% TOTAL: $ 962,500 5,300,000 --

The aggregate acquisition cost of the First Option after six years for all three Property Groups will be USD $2,887,500 payable in cash, and 16,000,000 common shares in the capital of Centenera issued to Tres Cerros over a period of 6 years. Other than the initial $12,500 cash payment (aggregate $37,500 for all the Property Groups), Centenera will not be obligated to make any payments or issue any stock to Tres Cerros.

For a period of 120 days after the exercise of the First Option for each Property Group, Centenera will have the Second Option to acquire the remaining 20% (aggregate 100%) interest in that Property Group, by making a cash payment of $400,000 and issuing shares in the capital of Centenera valued at $400,000 to Tres Cerros, subject to a 0.75% NSR royalty, of which two-thirds of the royalty (0.5%) can be purchased at any time for $1,000,000.

If Centenera elects not to exercise the Second Option, the parties will be deemed to have entered into a joint venture (“JV”), with the initial participating interests of Centenera being 80% and Tres Cerros being 20%. In the event that either party’s participating interest falls below 10% then that party’s interest will be converted to a 1% NSR royalty, one half of which (0.5%) can be purchased by the other party for $1,000,000.

The Properties are all located within the prospective Deseado Massif. The Deseado Massif is a Jurassic age volcanic plateau covering 60,000km2 and hosting valuable epithermal precious metals deposits.

El Penon Withdrawal

The Company also announces that it has withdrawn from the El Penon option agreement, under which the Company had the right to acquire a 100% interest in the El Penon property located in San Juan Province, Argentina. During the course of the option period, the Company completed stream sediment sampling, rock sampling and mapping. Following review of the Company’s property portfolio, it was determined that the El Penon property should be relinquished and returned to the underlying owner.

Incentive Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 7,710,000 incentive stock options (the “Cancelled Options”) previously held by certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The Cancelled Options represent all of the previously outstanding option grants issued under the Company’s stock option plan (the “Option Plan”). The Cancelled Options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders thereof for no consideration. Under the Option Plan, the Company may grant up to 10% of the currently issued and outstanding common shares.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Centenera Mining Corporation

Centenera is a mineral resource company trading on the TSX-V under the symbol “CT” and on the OTCQB exchange under the symbol “CTMIF”. The Company is focused 100% on mineral resource assets in Argentina, which include gold, silver, copper-gold and lithium assets. Centenera’s assets are located in Salta, San Juan and Santa Cruz Provinces, which are widely recognized as being favourable jurisdictions for mining and exploration.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

CENTENERA MINING CORPORATION

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.centeneramining.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@centeneramining.com

