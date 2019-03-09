09/03/2019 03:50:00

CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG

NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 23, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), if they purchased the Company’s shares between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and/or traceable to its October 2018 secondary public offering.  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Get Help

Conagra investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-conagra-brands-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Conagra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On December 20, 2018, the Company disclosed disappointing financial results for 2Q 2019, including net sales for its recently-acquired Pinnacle segment that were “below expectations due to weak performance across a range of significant brands,” which resulted in much negative scrutiny by analysts, questioning whether Conagra had performed proper due diligence in the transaction.

On this news, the price of Conagra’s shares plummeted.

The case is West Palm Beach Firefighters’ Pension Fund v. Conagra, 19-cv-01323.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

