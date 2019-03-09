09/03/2019 02:30:22

DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. (“AxoGen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AXGN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to AxoGen’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection to the Company’s November 2017 secondary public offering (“November SPO”), and/or the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s May 2018 secondary public offering (“May SPO”), and/or between August 7, 2017, and December 18, 2018, inclusive (“the Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 11, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AxoGen aggressively raised prices in an attempt to make up for falling sales, a decision that upset customers and hurt growth. The Company paid a small group of surgeons to generate sales and became dependent on this group to generate revenue. The Company’s sales organization was prone to channel stuffing and was incented to backdate sales orders to inflate Company metrics. This resulted in the Company’s key metrics being overstated. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AxoGen, investors suffered damages.

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

