DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Wayfair Inc. (“Wayfair” or “the Company”) (NYSE: W) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 11, 2019.         

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Wayfair suffered from diminishing demand for its online products and compensated by increased advertisers to drive sales. The Company was about one-third of the way through the third quarter of 2018 when it announced its second-quarter results, and by that time had already dramatically increased its advertising spending for the quarter. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Wayfair, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

