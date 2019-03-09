09/03/2019 03:50:00

DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO

NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Get Help

Diplomat investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-diplomat-pharmacy-inc-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

Diplomat and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 22, 2019, Diplomat disclosed the postponement of the release of its Q4 and full-year 2018 earnings as it worked to finalize the amount of an impairment charge, which was “expected to be equal to a significant portion of the PBM's Goodwill and Definite-lived intangible assets, which total approximately $630 million as of December 31, 2018, prior to impairment charges.”

On this news, the price of Diplomat’s shares plummeted over 56%.

The case is Riehm v. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. et al, 19-cv-1369.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Related content
08 Mar - 
(DPLO) Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & G..
08 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SVXY MHLD TAP DPLO: The Law Offices ..
07 Mar - 
DPLO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Diplomat Ph..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 DPLO
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO
08 Mar DPLO
(DPLO) Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action & Deadline: April 25, 2019
08 Mar TAP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SVXY MHLD TAP DPLO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Mar DPLO
DPLO DEADLINE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Investors of Important April 25th Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – DPLO
07 Mar DPLO
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Diplomat Pharmacy,
07 Mar DPLO
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. and Certain Officers – DPLO
07 Mar DPLO
Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. Investor Alert: Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Officers and Directors
05 Mar STMP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of SOGO, STMP, DPLO and SYNH
04 Mar VNDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DPLO and VNDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Mar AVEO
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and AVEO Pharmaceuticals and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
3
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Centenera Signs Amended Option Agreements for Tres Cerros Gold and Silver Properties Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Related stock quotes

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc 5.900 1.7% Stock price increasing

Latest news

03:50
MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU
03:50
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO
03:50
CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
03:50
MAXAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR
03:02
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ProShares Trust II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03:01
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02:53
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02:46
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02:33
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 March 2019 04:16:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-09 05:16:57 - 2019-03-09 04:16:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY