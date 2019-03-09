09/03/2019 02:33:43

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Vale S.A. (“Vale” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VALE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between April 13, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 29, 2019.         

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Vale did not take adequate measures to survey the damage and assess the risk of a potential dam breach at the Company’s Feijão mine. At the same time, the Company failed to maintain proper programs to mitigate health and safety incidents. As a result of these actions, multiple people were killed and hundreds remain missing after the Company’s dam at the Feijão iron ore mine failed. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Vale, investors suffered damages.

Join the case

to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

Office: 310-301-3335

Cell: 424-303-1964

info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg

Related content
08 Mar - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..
08 Mar - 
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith R..
07 Mar - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Sharehol..
Related debate
25 Feb - 
The free part has three different parts. I have ordered..
25 Feb - 
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Kors..
25 Feb - 
I dyed the brazilian virgin hair uk and closure and lef..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:33 VALE
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08 Mar GE
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ZIV, VALE, GE and WTW
08 Mar VALE
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. (VALE)
07 Mar VALE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders of Losses on Investment in Vale S.A. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – VALE
07 Mar VALE
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Vale S.A. To Contact The Firm
07 Mar VALE
(VALE) Vale S.A. - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Update & Deadline Alert - March 29, 2019
06 Mar VALE
VALE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE
06 Mar VALE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ARLO VALE BRS AMRN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Mar ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, ATVI, GSM and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
04 Mar VALE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of VALE, TYME and WRCDF, WCAGY

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
3
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Centenera Signs Amended Option Agreements for Tres Cerros Gold and Silver Properties Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Related stock quotes

Vale S.A. American Depos.. 12.59 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

03:50
MAXAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. - MAXR
03:50
MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Micron Technology, Inc. - MU
03:50
DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. - DPLO
03:50
CONAGRA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conagra Brands, Inc. - CAG
03:02
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ProShares Trust II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
03:01
DEADLINE MONDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02:53
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02:46
IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Weight Watchers International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02:33
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Vale S.A. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 March 2019 04:17:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-09 05:17:16 - 2019-03-09 04:17:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY