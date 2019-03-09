09/03/2019 12:45:00

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 2, 2019.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Astec suffered from numerous costly problems with its wood pellet plants. These problems stopped the Company’s plants from operating at their promised production levels. The ongoing problems presented a threat to Astec’s business and financial performance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Astec, investors suffered damages.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

