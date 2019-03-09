09/03/2019 02:00:00

KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for First-Quarter 2019

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a full‐service, boutique investment bank and broker‐dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), announces the upcoming index rebalancing for the first quarter of 2019.

This quarter there are constituent changes within three of our indexes, including the KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX), the KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX), and the KBW Nasdaq Property & Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPX). 

These changes will be effective prior to the opening of business on Monday, March 18, 2019.

As part of this rebalancing, below are the component level changes across various indices:  

KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSX)

 

Add (1):

          LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA)

           

KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYX; ETF Ticker: KBWY)       

                       

Delete (1):       MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT)

                       

MRT failed to meet the dividend payment requirement for continued inclusion.

KBW Nasdaq Financial Property & Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPX,

ETF Ticker: KBWP)

Add (1):

          Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

Several of the KBW Nasdaq indices have tradable exchange‐traded funds licensed: KBW Nasdaq Bank Index (Index Ticker: BKXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWBSM); KBW Nasdaq Capital Markets Index (Index Ticker: KSXSM); KBW Nasdaq Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KIXSM); KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index (Index Ticker: KRXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWRSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index (Index Ticker: KDXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWDSM); KBW Nasdaq Premium Yield Equity REIT Index (Index Ticker: KYXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWYSM); KBW Nasdaq Property and Casualty Insurance Index (Index Ticker: KPXSM, ETF Ticker: KBWPSM); KBW Nasdaq Global Bank Index (Index Ticker: GBKXSM); KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index (Index Ticker: KFTXSM, ETF Ticker: FTEK.LNSM).

Not all of the listed securities may be suitable for retail investors; in addition, not all of the listed securities may be available to U.S. investors. European investors interested in FTEK LN can contact Invesco at https://etf.invesco.com/gb/private/en/product/invesco-kbw-nasdaq-fintech-ucits-etf-acc/trading-information. U.S. investors cannot buy or hold FTEK LN. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.

About KBW

KBW (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., operating in the U.S., and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe, operating in Europe) is a Stifel company. Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading independent authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry‐leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

KBW_Stifel_BoxOnly-v2RGB.jpg

