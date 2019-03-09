09/03/2019 03:50:00

KRAFT HEINZ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against The Kraft Heinz Company - KHC

NEW ORLEANS, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 25, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against The Kraft Heinz Company (NasdaqGS: KHC), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of Illinois and Western District of Pennsylvania.

Get Help

Kraft investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-the-kraft-heinz-company-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuits

Kraft and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On February 21, 2019, Kraft disclosed that it had “recorded non-cash impairment charges of $15.4 billion to lower the carrying amount of goodwill in certain reporting units.”  Further, the Company revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018 relating to its procurement policies, procedures and internal controls.

On this news, the price of Kraft’s shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Hedick v. Kraft Heinz Company et al, 19-cv-01339.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
02 Mar
KHC
Har selv overvejet kraftigt, men har så tjekket deres gæld og aktiveret goodwill og immaterielle ret..
4
02 Mar
KHC
Warrae Buffett citater:   1. -"Det er lettere at købe en fantastisk virksomhed for en god pris end e..
2
03 Mar
KHC
Enig, det er mere Nethandler og andre store salgssteder, der styrer (som PBM styrer medicin) hvilke ..
1
03 Mar
KHC
Ja, ketchup-effekten får en helt ny betydning med den buffett ;)
1

Related stock quotes

The Kraft Heinz Company 32.10 0.7% Stock price increasing

