08/03/2019 23:37:06

Trillium Announces Closing of US$15 Million Public Offering of Common Share Units and Series II Non-Voting Convertible First Preferred Share Units

TORONTO, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6,550,000 common share units (the “Common Share Units”) of the Company and 12,200,000 Series II Non-Voting Convertible First Preferred Share units (the “Series II First Preferred Share Units”) of the Company.

The Common Share Units were sold at a public offering price of US$0.80 per Common Share Unit. Each Common Share Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a “Common Share Warrant”). Each Common Share Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of US$0.96 per Common Share Warrant, subject to adjustment, at any time until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 28, 2024, subject to certain terms and conditions. The Series II First Preferred Share Units were sold at a public offering price of US$0.80 per Series II First Preferred Share Unit. Each Series II First Preferred Share Unit is comprised of one Series II Non-Voting Convertible First Preferred Share (each a “Series II First Preferred Share”) and one Series II First Preferred Share purchase warrant (each a “Series II First Preferred Share Warrant”). Each Series II First Preferred Share Warrant is exercisable for one Series II First Preferred Share at a price of US$0.96 per Series II First Preferred Share Warrant, subject to adjustment, at any time until 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 28, 2024, subject to certain terms and conditions.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were US$15 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expenses of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for (i) ongoing research and development activities of its SIRPaFc program; and (ii) working capital and general corporate purposes.

Cowen and Company, LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Trillium Therapeutics:

Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “do not eat” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. Trillium also has a proprietary fluorine-based medicinal chemistry platform that is being used to develop novel compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to Trillium’s intended use of the net proceeds of the offering. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States, Canada or elsewhere internationally, and  the risks and uncertainties facing Trillium set forth in the Offering Documents and Trillium's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with Canadian securities authorities and available at www.sedar.com and on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, each as updated by Trillium's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Trillium disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

James Parsons

Chief Financial Officer

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

416-595-0627 x232

james@trilliumtherapeutics.com

Media Relations:

Jessica Tieszen

Canale Communications for Trillium Therapeutics

619-849-5385

jessica@canalecomm.com

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Logo

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
61
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
34
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
05 Mar
 
EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
21
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
20
06 Mar
 
Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
20
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
17

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Altimmune Announces $14 million Registered Direct Offering
2
CryptoCurrencyWire to Serve as Official Newswire for Bitcoin Ben’s World’s Largest Crypto Meetup
3
Sanofi: FDA to undertake priority review of Dupixent® (dupilumab) for adults with inadequately controlled severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
4
Celyad Appoints Anne Moore as Vice President Corporate Strategy
5
Spectrum Global Solutions Receives Over $1.6 Million in New Work

Latest news

01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inogen, Inc. (INGN)
00:56
Centenera Signs Amended Option Agreements for Tres Cerros Gold and Silver Properties Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
08 Mar
Trillium Announces Closing of US$15 Million Public Offering of Common Share Units and Series II Non-Voting Convertible First Preferred Share Units
08 Mar
Company Receives Update Regarding Acquisition Proposal
08 Mar
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for AXOGEN, INC. Investors – AXGN
08 Mar
Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 7, 2019 and new members of the board of directors.
08 Mar
Hudbay Announces Receipt of Section 404 Water Permit for Rosemont

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 March 2019 01:16:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-09 02:16:40 - 2019-03-09 01:16:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY