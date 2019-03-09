09/03/2019 02:53:02

UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (“Maxar” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MAXR) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 15, 2019.         

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Maxar committed various accounting improprieties, including inflating the value of intangible assets. The Company’s WorldView-4 imaging satellite was equipped with CMG units that were not proper for this application and suffered from faults. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Maxar, investors suffered damages.

