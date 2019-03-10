Tuesdays with Van Nostrand: This Philanthropic Chiropractor in Sarasota, Florida, Never Quits!

He has worked with musicians, but he's not a musician.

He has worked with athletes, but he's not an athlete.

He has worked with Ringling Brothers Circus, but he's not a circus performer.

Who would get to work with such a diverse group of people?

That would be board-certified chiropractor Dr. Howard Van Nostrand, and because of his profession, he has treated professional sports teams in hockey, golf, Nascar, soccer, and Olympic athletes; touring musicians; and the Ringling Brothers Circus.

Dr. Van Nostrand has been a practicing chiropractor for 25 years. He is also certified in physical therapy and nutrition and has practiced all these specialties in 5 states, 2 European countries, and 1 Caribbean country.

Additionally, he serves as an advanced certified CLE instructor for the Florida Bar Association for a course entitled, “The Ethical Applications of the AMA Guidelines,” and another for them on “Documentation and the Effects on Personal Injury Reimbursement.”

He has quite a lot on his plate, and those professional responsibilities keep him hopping on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Dr. Nostrand saw that he had Tuesdays open, carving out the time he wanted to make a positive impact on his community. So now, every Tuesday, he travels to Fort Myers, Florida, where he puts in 12 hours of uncompensated service to low-income patients or those with no insurance, at the Southwest Florida Free Pain Clinic. Since March of 2018, he has donated over 100 hours of his time. This non-profit clinic is the only one of its kind in Florida. They employ licensed physicians, nurses, chiropractors, physical therapists, nutritionists, and other qualified health professionals to relieve chronic pain in an opioid-free environment and to address the whole person holistically -- mind, body, and spirit. There, you may find Dr. Van Nostrand administering chiropractic care directly, or instructing staff in nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle changes.

Dr. Van Nostrand is living out his commitment in a volunteer setting that is a perfect fit. His philosophy is biblically-based and is in perfect alignment with the clinic. Says Van Nostrand, "God has given me talent and opportunities. I can best serve him by serving his children at the point of their greatest need. I look forward to the day that God says to me: "Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me. (Matthew 25:40 KJV)" "

