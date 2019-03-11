Addex to Present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13, 2019

Geneva, Switzerland, 11 March 2019 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the company’s CEO, Tim Dyer, will give a presentation at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 13, 2019 at 10 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.addextherapeutics.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Addex website following the presentation.

Mr Dyer will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the conferences. If you would like to schedule a meeting, send a request to investors@addextherapeutics.com .

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( www.addextherapeutics.com ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex' allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline has been generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Discovery programs include mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM, mGluR3PAM and TrkBPAM.

