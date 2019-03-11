11/03/2019 02:00:00

Addex to Present at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference on March 13, 2019

Geneva, Switzerland, 11 March 2019 – Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN), a leading company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that the company’s CEO, Tim Dyer, will give a presentation at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Monday, March 13, 2019 at 10 am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "News & Events" in the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.addextherapeutics.com.  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Addex website following the presentation.

Mr Dyer will be conducting one-on-one meetings at the conferences. If you would like to schedule a meeting, send a request to investors@addextherapeutics.com.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics (www.addextherapeutics.com) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators are an emerging class of small molecule drugs which have the potential to be more specific and confer significant therapeutic advantages over conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex' allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention - the Addex pipeline has been generated from this pioneering allosteric modulator drug discovery platform. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant (mGluR5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM) has successfully completed a Phase 2a POC in Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID), and is being prepared to enter registration trials for PD-LID. In parallel, dipraglurant's therapeutic use in dystonia is being investigated. Addex's second clinical program, ADX71149 (mGluR2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM) is being developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc for epilepsy. In addition, Addex’s GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Discovery programs include mGluR4PAM, mGluR7NAM, mGluR3PAM and TrkBPAM.

Press Contacts:

For Addex Therapeutics

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

Email: PR@addextherapeutics.com

Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements: This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Addex Therapeutics Ltd. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

