Advantest to Exhibit AI Test Solution on its Versatile V93000 Platform at SEMICON China Trade Show, March 20-22

TOKYO, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE:6857) will demonstrate and present a technical paper on its V93000 artificial intelligence (AI) test solution for the diverse and fast-growing AI and high-performance computing markets during SEMICON China, March 20-22 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.  The V93000 Single Scalable Platform is already in widespread use at major AI chip designers around the world including China’s leading AI fabless companies.

AI and high-performance computing applications include server farms, autonomous cars, edge computing, facial recognition and cryptocurrencies.  The V93000 platform’s leading-edge scan capabilities, optimal mix of device power supplies (DPS) and high-speed instruments have resulted in the system winning an estimated 80 percent of the sector’s test market.

Advantest’s family of channel cards enables the V93000 system’s industry-leading performance and versatility.  When equipped with the Pin Scale 1600B card, the tester is setting the industry standard in vector memory depth for scan and can perform tests at data-transfer rates as fast as 1.6 Gbps per pin.  For devices demanding tens to hundreds of Amps core supply, the V93000 can leverage the DC Scale UHC4T card to achieve best-in-class load step response.  To test high-speed ICs operating at up to 16 Gbps, Pin Scale 1600B, Pin Scale 9G and Pin Scale SL cards support pattern-based or pseudo-random binary sequence (PRBS) testing.

In addition, Advantest is the only ATE supplier offering an integrated test cell with active thermal control for devices dissipating hundreds of watts of power during test.  By pairing the V93000 with a M4872 pick-and-place handler, the test cell can achieve maximum throughput while controlling the device-under-test (DUT) temperature within the guard band.

SmartShell™ software accelerates initial pattern bring-up directly from the design and pattern-generation environment, and a dedicated library is available to support automated test-program generation.  Both tools help to reduce time to market for new IC designs.

“AI and 5G are key sectors for our V93000 business and, with recent market wins in China, we are continuing to extend our worldwide leadership in AI testing,” said Juergen Serrer, executive vice president of Advantest’s V93000 Business Unit in the ATE Business Group.  “The V93000 Smart Scale system delivers both high performance and a low cost of test, making it the leading test solution for high-end computing, graphics and machine-learning devices.”

The V93000 AI test solution will be showcased in booth #4431 in Hall N4 at SEMICON China, with company experts available to speak with interested customers.

During the show’s AI and Semiconductor Technology Forum on March 21 at the Shanghai Evergreen Laurel Hotel, Advantest executive Zhang Ke will give a presentation on AI device testing solutions for both cloud- and edge-computing applications.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems.  Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world.  The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools.  Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide.  More information is available at www.advantest.com.

