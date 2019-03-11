11/03/2019 16:35:46

Correction of exchange notice (79/19): Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (80/19)

Correction refers to New ISIN code.

Referring to the bulletin from Artificial Solutions Intern. AB's annual general meeting, held on February 28, 2019, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:30. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Mar 12, 2019. The order book will not change.

Short name:

ASAI

Terms:

Reverse split: 1:30

Current ISIN:

SE0010245688

Last day of trading with current ISIN code:

Mar 11, 2019

New ISIN code:

SE0012377802

First day of trading with new ISIN code:

Mar 12, 2019

For further information about the split, please contact Artificial Solutions Intern. AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.

 

