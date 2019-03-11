Correction of exchange notice (79/19): Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Artificial Solutions Intern. AB (80/19)

Correction refers to New ISIN code
Referring to the bulletin from Artificial Solutions Intern. AB's annual general meeting, held on February 28, 2019, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:30. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Mar 12, 2019. The order book will not change.
Short name:
ASAI
Terms:
Reverse split: 1:30
Current ISIN:
SE0010245688
Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
Mar 11, 2019
New ISIN code:
SE0012377802
First day of trading with new ISIN code:
Mar 12, 2019
For further information about the split, please contact Artificial Solutions Intern. AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.