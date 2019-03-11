11/03/2019 02:50:00

DANSKE BANK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY

NEW ORLEANS, March 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Danske and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-dnkey/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by March 11, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On October 23, 2018, media reports revealed the extent of information provided by a whistleblower to Danske regarding money laundering activities in 2013, which it subsequently concealed while including profits from the illicit activities in its reporting, exposing it to regulatory action and fines.

On this news, the price of Danske’s ADRs plummeted.

The case is Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 773 Pension Fund v. Danske Bank A/S, No. 19-cv-00235.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Mar
VWS
Brugeren "Kite", der altid har bidraget med fantastiske indlæg og viden om Vestas/branchen, har uden..
89
05 Mar
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
46
05 Mar
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
35
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
32
09 Mar
VWS
Jeg har i årevis fulgt især Vestas aktien med stor interesse uden at være aktiv skribent. Nu er jeg ..
29
08 Mar
 
PAS PÅ.....med at løbe samme vej som mange andre der laver deres hjemmesider om. Se bare på DMI. Der..
29
08 Mar
VELO
Veloxis/ Envarsus VS Genmab/ Darzalex. Det er interessant at sammenligne indtægts potentialet for de..
29
05 Mar
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
27
08 Mar
VWS
Euroinvestor, nu må i altså lukke jeres fredagsbar, lade bilen stå, tage toget hjem i en fart og våg..
26
08 Mar
VWS
Det forklarer altså hvorfor. Jeg troede han var på sin USA rejse. Jeg læste altid Kites indlæg, der ..
26

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Syneos, and Weight Watchers and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
2
DANSKE BANK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Natural Health, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
DANSKE BANK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
5
Tecan reports strong second half and a very successful fiscal year 2018

Latest news

07:30
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Alzinova to First North
07:28
Lift of Suspension in Curando Nordic AB at FNSE (77/19)
07:05
Advantest to Exhibit AI Test Solution on its Versatile V93000 Platform at SEMICON China Trade Show, March 20-22
07:00
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2019
07:00
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 11/2019
02:50
DANSKE BANK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
01:30
Tecan reports strong second half and a very successful fiscal year 2018
10 Mar
DANSKE BANK 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Danske Bank A/S - DNKEY
10 Mar
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Sogou, Wayfair, DBV Technologies, and Ferroglobe and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
11 March 2019 08:07:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-03-11 09:07:25 - 2019-03-11 08:07:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY